2020 March 20 12:09

Operations scheduled to resume at Port Houston’s Bayport and Barbours Cut container terminals

The Port Authority has conducted a thorough investigation regarding the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) worker, who recently worked at both Bayport and Barbours Cut Terminals, that tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ILA worker is currently in quarantine at the hospital.Port Houston has conducted a joint investigation with the ILA which indicated that his exposure to others was fairly limited. Following CDC guidelines, all those that he has beenin direct contact with during the 2 days worked at Port Houston facilities are in self-quarantine. Port Houston will be resuming vessel operations this evening at 1900 at both container terminals and will reopen both container terminals for normal business tomorrow morning. Port Houston is continuing to monitor the situation andwill provide updates as warranted if this situation changes.

