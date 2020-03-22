2020 March 20 11:09

Mark Darley appointed LR Marine and Offshore Chief Operating Officer

LR has named Mark Darley as Marine & Offshore (M&O) Chief Operating Officer, underpinning the organisation’s commitment to globally supporting clients and colleagues across critical time zones and sectors, LR said in its release.

Darley, who joined LR on graduation as a marine surveyor 20 years ago, is currently M&O President for North Asia and has held leadership positions in the UK, South Asia and the Americas. He will continue to be based out of Shanghai, close to the heart of LR’s core new construction business in North Asia.

“In his new role of COO, Mark will have global responsibility for enhancing the operational and financial performance of M&O and continuing to improve our customer experience and ways of working. He will work closely with the M&O leadership team to help turn our strategy into delivery outcomes and foster greater collaboration, consistency and best practice across the M&O business,” said LR Marine and Offshore Director Nick Brown.



LR will shortly recruit for a new North Asia President with Darley fulfilling this role until a replacement is appointed.