2020 March 20 10:14

Tallink Grupp’s Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Megastar to make four additional trips this weekend

Tallink Grupp says it has added four additional trips to the schedule of its Tallinn-Helsinki route vessel Megastar for this weekend. The vessel currently operates according to the winter schedule where the last round trip on a Saturday and the first round trip on a Sunday do not operate.

For the weekend of Saturday, 21 March and Sunday, 22 March the group will add these trips to the Megastar schedule to ensure people wishing to get home either from Estonia or from Finland and may be arriving in the countries on late or early flights, have the opportunity to get home as soon as possible.

In order to ensure as many Estonians arriving in Finland get home even late in the day, the company will postpone the last departure of Megastar to 23.00 from 19 March to 22 March 2020.

