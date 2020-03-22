2020 March 20 09:53

Tallink Grupp reroutes its Baltic Princess and Galaxy to provide cargo transport between Finland and Sweden

Tallink Grupp announces that it will reroute its vessels Baltic Princess and Galaxy temporarily to operate on the Turku-Kapellskär route from Thursday, 19 March 2020 to provide cargo transportation between Finland and Sweden. The rerouting comes as borders of European countries close and travel restrictions are introduced due to the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Baltic Princess will depart from Turku to Kapellskär on Thursday, 19 March at 20.30 local time and will arrive in Kapellskär on Friday, 20 March at 7.00 local time. It will then depart from Kapellskär to Turku again on Friday, 20 March at 20.30 local time.

Galaxy will depart from Turku and Stockholm according to schedule on Thursday, 19 March. From Stockholm only passengers with a one way ticket will be allowed to travel and all passengers must have the right to enter Finland according to the current travel restrictions. From Friday, 20 March 2020, Galaxy’s usual departures are cancelled and Galaxy will depart from Turku to Kapellskär on Friday, 20 March at 20.30 local time.

Baltic Princess and Galaxy will depart from Turku and Kapellskär every night at 20.30 local time.

Baltic Princess and Galaxy departures from Friday, 20 March are provided for cargo transporters to ensure movement of goods continues between Finland and Sweden. The vessels will not be travelling via Aland islands.

Tallink Silja will contact all passengers affected by this change.