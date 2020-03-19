2020 March 19 17:18

Russian Federal Fisheries Agency opposed termination of fishing demanded by Rospotrebnadzor

Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) believes it is possible to ensure undertaking of counter epidemic measures on Russian fishing ships arriving from countries with unfavourable epidemiological situation (COVID-19) without termination of the fishery process, the Agency told IAA PortNews. Today, Rosrybolovstvo has hosted the meeting on counter epidemic actions to prevent expansion of the coronavirus.



Today, the proposals will be submitted to the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor). 42 ships are currently involved in the situation.



Rospotrebnadzor which earlier made a decision on undertaking counter epidemic measures in respect of such ships does not comment on the situation.



To continue fishing and ensure uninterrupted supply of fish products to the internal market Rosrybolovstvo is conducting a round-the-clock monitoring of the situation with information being provided by ship owners and fish processing companies.



Similar meeting will be held on a regular basis.