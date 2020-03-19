  The version for the print

    McKeil Marine grows its tanker fleet again

    Marine services provider McKeil Marine Limited has purchased the Adfines Sea, an intermediate-sized ice class 1A product tanker, and sister ship to the Adfines Star that was purchased last month. With this latest addition to its diversified fleet of tugs, barges, workboats and vessels, including bunkers, cement carriers, and tankers, McKeil has one of the fastest growing fleets in Canada with the acquisition of five vessels in the last 13 months.

    The Maltese-flagged Adfines Sea, built in 2011, measures 152 metres by 23 metres, with a DWT of approximately 19,000 metric tonnes. The vessel was acquired to service the needs of a key customer of McKeil and will continue to trade as a foreign-flag vessel between Europe and the Great Lakes on a consistent trading pattern.

    “The addition of the Adfines Sea supports the continued focus on growing our tanker fleet here at McKeil with high quality Lakes-ready vessels, following the acquisition of the Hinch Spirit and Wicky Spirit in 2019. The acquisitions of the Adfines Sea, together with its sister vessel the recently renamed Atlantic Spirit, position us well to better serve our customers in the future,” notes Captain Scott Bravener, President of McKeil Marine Limited.

    The 19,000 DWT vessel has been renamed the Northern Spirit and is currently in operation.
     
    ABOUT MCKEIL MARINE

    McKeil has a history of over 60 years in Canada’s maritime industry, providing transportation and project services for a wide range of customers and industry sectors. Industry analysts consider the business to be an exemplary Canadian success story that has remained true to the vision of its founder, Evans McKeil: Continuously demonstrating a commitment to its people, its customers and the communities in which it operates.

