2020 March 19 17:06

The new cruise ship for British P&O Cruises, Iona, leaves Papenburg on Wednesday

The new cruise ship for British P&O Cruises, Iona, will probably leave Papenburg on Wednesday, March 18 2020 to be conveyed on the river Ems to Eemshaven (NL), MEYER WERFT said in its release. The ship is planned to arrive in Eemshaven on Thursday evening. Later on the ship will go through several days of technical and nautical sea trials on the North Sea.

The Ems barrier will be helping Iona to pass through the river Ems, a procedure which will be kept as short as possible.



Iona will proceed in reverse up the river Ems to the North Sea. This approach has prov-en successful in the past as it makes it easier to manoeuvre the ship. Two tugs will be providing assistance in the process.