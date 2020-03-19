2020 March 19 16:26

Stena Line closes the Oslo-Frederikshavn route permanently

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and travel restrictions imposed by several countries, Stena Line has, like many other companies within the travel industry, seen a drastic decline in travel bookings. The effect has been the worst in Scandinavia and on Saturday, 14 March, Stena Line stopped operating the Oslo - Frederikshavn route until further notice. Today, Thursday 19 March the decision was made to permanently close the route after more than 40 years in operation.

The decision means Stena Line will close their office in Oslo which will affect 30 shore-based employees. The vessel Stena Saga is currently in lay up in its port of registry, Gothenburg.

”This is a tough decision to make, but we are experiencing tough times in general as a company. The Oslo-Frederikshavn route is totally dependent on its passenger service and summer peak season. We estimate that we due to the Coronavirus won´t have a peak season this year and we simply can´t afford to wait and hope until next year”, says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO Stena Line.

About Stena Line

