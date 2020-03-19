2020 March 19 12:22

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput with cargo bound for Arctic LNG 2 left port of Arkhangelsk

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput left the port of Arkhangelsk on 17 March 2020 for the Gydan peninsula. According to Atomflot, the ship is carrying over 20,000 freight tons of different general cargoes intended for the Arctic LNG 2 project.



The Sevmorput will deliver reinforced concrete and metal structures, tubulars, construction equipment and electric machinery of domestic origin to the Utrenneye field.

That is the first voyage of the Sevmorput this year.



According to Sevmorput master Oleg Markov, the ship made two voyages of this kind last year.

“Scheduled dock repair of the ship was successfully completed in Saint-Petersburg. The container carrier is ready for operation in high latitudes. The transition to the point of unloading will take less than six days”, explained Leonid Irlitsa, First Deputy to the General Director – Director for Shipping, FSUE Atomflot.



The nuclear-powered icebreaking combo LASH carrier / container ship Sevmorput (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built at Kerch, USSR based Zaliv Shipyard. The Sevmorput was laid down on November 2, 1984, launched on February 20, 1986 and put into operation on December 31, 1988.

Key characteristics of the Sevmorput: nuclear powerplant - 29 MW (40,000 h.p.); LOA – 260.23 m, BOA – 32.20 m; displacement – 61,880 t; deadweight – 33,980 t; can carry– 1,320 ISO 20 containers or 428 ISO 40 containers.



