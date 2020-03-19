2020 March 19 11:51

Russia’s Main Department of State Expertise approves Phase I of Volgo-Don Shipping Canal reconstruction

Experts of Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) have considered and approved the design documentation on the second and third start-up facilities of Phase I under the project on reconstruction of the Volgo-Don Shipping Canal, Glavgosexpertiza says in a press release.

Volgo-Don Shipping Canal named after V.I Lenin connects the Volga River and the Don River at their closest points. The Canal is annually passed by more than 7,000 vessels of up to 6,000 tonnes in capacity. Annual cargo throughput exceeds 12 million tonnes.



The works will be conducted under the sub-programme “Marine and River Transport” of the federal targeted programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021” Design documentation was prepared by OOO Special Welded Metal Structures. The project developer –Azov-Don Basin Administration.

