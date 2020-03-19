2020 March 19 10:19

StormGeo and DNV GL sign MoU to accelerate maritime data sharing

StormGeo and DNV GL announced have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive digitalization and data standardization in the maritime industry, the company said in its release.

In the MoU, both parties aim to strengthen the presence and integration of StormGeo’s fleet performance management and weather intelligence solutions on DNV GL’s independent data platform, Veracity. This will give StormGeo’s customers an enhanced service offering, helping them to further optimize the operations of their fleet. Veracity users will benefit from easy integration of StormGeo’s weather intelligence services that can be accessed on the Veracity Marketplace.

“With Veracity, we have built an independent network of industry relevant companies, where the members of the network can buy, combine, share and collaborate on data to optimize their operation – all while knowing their data is safe and secure throughout the process,” says Mikkel Skou, Director of Veracity at DNV GL. “StormGeo is an important supplier to many of Veracity’s customers and we have received interest from our clients for stronger integration with StormGeo in our platform products. We now look forward to closely examine how we can do this in a manner where both companies’ customers can gain from our united strengths.”

The MoU builds on an agreement from March 2019 when DNV GL and StormGeo announced that they would consolidate their fleet performance solutions under the StormGeo banner. The agreement combined DNV GL’s ECO Insight and Navigator Insight solutions with StormGeo’s FleetDSS and ship reporting solutions. StormGeo is now servicing a fleet of more than 12,000 vessels that receive route advisory, weather intelligence, navigation and planning, or fleet performance.

About Veracity by DNV GL

To facilitate frictionless connections between different industry players, domain experts and data scientists, Veracity by DNV GL has built a secure network facilitating exchange of datasets, APIs, applications and insights.



About DNV GL

DNV GL enables organizations to advance the safety and sustainability of their business.



About DNV GL – Maritime

DNV GL is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

About StormGeo

StormGeo is a global provider of weather intelligence and decision support services, with leading solutions for shipping, oil and gas, renewable energy, utilities, cross industry and aviation. More than 12,000 ships rely on StormGeo software or services for navigational planning, route optimization, weather and fleet performance. The company has 24 offices in 15 countries, including eight 24/7/365 global operations centers.