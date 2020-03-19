2020 March 19 09:08

Orion Group announces contract awards of approximately $24 mln

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. a leading specialty construction company,announced contract awards totaling approximately $24 million.

The Company’s Marine segment has been awarded two separate contracts to construct energy-related infrastructure on the Gulf Coast. Both projects will commence in the first quarter and be completed before the end of the year, the company said in its release.

“These projects enhance the backlog of our marine operations and position our resources well to maximize utilization,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Despite recent concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain highly confident in the long-term fundamentals of our end markets,” Mr. Stauffer concluded.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.