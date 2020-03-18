2020 March 18 17:51

Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived for unofficial visit to Indonesia

Today, the hydrographic vessel of the Pacific fleet "Marshal Gelovani" arrived for an unofficial visit to Indonesia, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The vessel, under the general direction of the head of the Pacific Oceanographic Expedition, captain of 2nd rank Alexander Vinogradov, has been performing long-distance cruising to the coast of Antarctica since March 3. The cruise is supported by the Russian geographical society and is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Admiral Ivan Krusenstern. The cruise will last more than three months.

In the Indonesian port of Tanjung Priok in North Jakarta, the crew will replenish their water and fuel reserves to full standards, rest and cultural program is provided for the crew.

The visit is scheduled to end on March 21.