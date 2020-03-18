-
2020 March 18 17:05
CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
From: South America East Coast
To: Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
Cargo: Reefer only
Amount: USD 500 / TEU RF
Application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading)
