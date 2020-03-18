2020 March 18 17:05

CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

From: South America East Coast

To: Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent

Cargo: Reefer only

Amount: USD 500 / TEU RF

Application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading)