  • 2020 March 18 17:05

    CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent

    CMA CGM Group has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:
     From: South America East Coast
     To: Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
     Cargo: Reefer only
     Amount: USD 500 / TEU RF
     Application: From April 1st, 2020 (date of loading)

