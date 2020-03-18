2020 March 18 15:29

Titan LNG continues operations with COVID-19 precautions in place

Titan LNG says it has taken precautionary measures enabling continued operations during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the company, currently there are no limitations on the loading of LNG from any of the terminals they load from and the transport companies contracted by the company.

The company said that currently it is monitoring and managing the COVID-19 situation based on plans and guidance related to pandemic preparedness.

Titan LNG further added that it is cooperating with its partners for taking and supporting the appropriate measures to continue to work safely and guarantee the delivery of LNG.

“Titan LNG thus supports the need to continue business operations amid ongoing epidemic outbreak prevention and control measures to ensure the return to a normal work rhythm as well as a healthy global economy as soon as possible,” the company’s statement reads.