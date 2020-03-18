2020 March 18 14:32

Azov-Black Sea Basin branch of Rosmorport changed tariffs on towage services

Azovo-Cnerhnorsky Basin Branch informs that tariffs on towage services rendered by the Azovo-Cnerhnorsky Basin Branch in the seaport of Eysk with the use of tugboats RBT-16, Reidovy-43, Tekhflotets, and Kolguyev, as well as in the seaport of Temryuk with the use of tugboats Admiral Serebryakov, Admiral Lazarev, General Rayevsky, and Portovik, have changed.