2020 March 18 14:08

Рermanent multilateral сargo-passenger Russian border checkpoint opened in Olya seaport

Pursuant to Russia’s Transport Ministry Order No. 34 of January 28, 2020 a permanent multilateral cargo-passenger Russian border checkpoint has been opened in the seaport of Olya, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The checkpoint was reconstructed in order to increase cargo turnover for export/import through the seaport of Olya.

Seventeen land plots and three sections of the checkpoint water area are located within the checkpoint.

Four berths and 25 other property units of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Astrakhan Branch are deployed in the area of the checkpoint. Based on the results of the year 2019 a total of 533,400 tons of cargoes have been transshipped on the berths of the Astrakhan Branch, a total of 506,600 tons of them have been shipped for export and a total of 26,800 tons of imported cargoes have been transshipped. A total of 66,600 tons have been shipped for export and a total of 26,800 tons of imported goods have been shipped on four berths of the branch located within the checkpoint.