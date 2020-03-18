2020 March 18 13:44

International Tug & OSV included Bakhtemir tugboat of Project MPSV12 in its final annual review of 2019

The international magazine «International Tug & OSV», specializing - the port and offshore fleet, included the vessel «Bakhtemir» in its final annual review of 2019, says press center of Nevsky Shipyard.

Previously, «International Tug & OSV» magazine already wrote about the vessel «Bakhtemir» in August 2019.

FSD "State Customer Management of Maritime Transport Development Programs" of the Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport of the Russian Federation is a Customer. There are 4 vessels in the series.

Vessel's project was designed by Marine Engineering Bureau.

MPSV12 multifunctional salvage tugboat (MSV) is a small-draught (working diapason is of 3.2-4.5 m) vessel with Arctic ice Arc 5 class, with inclined stem, with double-tier long forecastle, with ER located in middle, with diesel power system, with 2 controllable-pitch propellers, with 2 bow thrusters and single aft one.

Vessel has unique characteristics for his dimensions and Arctic ARC5 ice class, namely: deadweight is 1935 / 440 tons while draught is 4.50 / 3.20 m.

MSV is intended the following operations:

• patrolling and emergency salvage duty at the navigation regions, fishing regions, oil and gas marine recovery regions in accordance with class notation;

• search and assistance for vessels in distress;

• salvage activity; ship-repairing; diving works at the depth till 60 m; underwater technical works including cutting & welding;

• towage of emergency vessels and objects to the place of refuge, also fulfillment of marine towage of vessels and floating objects, including ice towages;

• fire-extinguishing of burning oil on water surface, elimination of marine oil spills (LARN);

• search and investigation of potentially dangerous underwater objects;

• search, salvage, evacuation operations for people, rendering medical aid for people;

• give assistance in fire combating on floating objects and coastal ones accessible from seaside;

• delivery of general and liquid cargoes;

• transportation of personnel;

• control of remotely operated uninhabited deep-sea device of working class with 3000 m submergence depth.

The vessel was designed due to Russian Maritime Registry of Shipping class notation of KM Arc 5(1) AUT2 FF2WS DYNPOS-2 Salvage ship.

Principal dimensions of the MPSV12 vessel are as follows: length overall about 79.85 m; length between perpendiculars 73.39 m; breadth overall about 17.36 m; breadth (due DWL) 16.80 m; depth 6.70 m; draught DWL/max 3.20/4.50 m.

Marine Engineering Bureau carried out complex of investigations during MPSV12 prj. creation, because occurrence of complicated functions' combinations leads to mutual conflicting tendencies when hull forms, principal particulars and other prosperities of MSV are accepted. For example, propulsion complex should be satisfied to five operational modes requirements simultaneously: operation with service speed (about 70% from full speed) which is usual for patrolling in the set region and for normal voyages; full speed navigation at rescue/salvage operations (free-running high speed achievement that provides time reduction of approach to vessel in distress); towage of floating objects (providing of necessary pulling effort while towing operations in progress); providing of sufficient pulling effort for refloating emergency grounded vessel; ice navigation, including icebreaking operations (providing of required power capacity according to RMRS Rules due to accepted ice category of vessel for ice navigation vessels).

Thus the draught restrictions play the main role; they are actual for considerable part of marine water areas of the country. 23 marine ports (from 66 ones) set 5 m restrictions for vessels' draught. It's impossible to provide salvage operations without usage of shallow-draught multipurpose vessels at these ports.

For example, such vessels are required for providing access for the following ports: in the Black sea - ports of Caucasus; in the Azov Sea - Kerch strait, gulf of Taganrog, and also at the marine part of Volga-Don Shipping Canal (Azov and Rostov-on-Don ports), Temryuk port; in the Caspian Sea - region of Makhachkala port, Volga-Caspian Canal, Olya port, Astrakhan port; in the Baltic Sea - eastern part of Gulf of Finland (Vyborg, Saimaa Canal), Kaliningrad Gulf; ports of eastern coast of Kamchatka, including Gulf of Anadyr.

Besides if emergency vessel is aground it is desirable to have minimal draught for MSV. By such way MSV can approach closer to object and in some cases can even bypass emergency vessel from the edge of deep-water fairway.

It is clear that for vessels with limited draught, free-running speed and propulsive effort is limited by the condition of ME power full recalculation. In turn ME power is determined by limitation of propellers diameter for prevention of their aeration and cavitation.

As a result, unique characteristics were got for Arctic ARC5 ice class vessel of such dimension, as follows: deadweight is 1820 / 320 tons while draught is 4.50 / 3.20 m, autonomy is 30 days for fuel, water and provisions stores.

Cargo deck area is 430 sq.m. Permissible local distributed loading in the cargo are of the main deck is 5 t/sq.m. Permissible container concentrated loading is 30 t.

Two diesel engines with the maximal continuous rate of 2600 kW each are used as main engines. Speed on the deep water for fresh painted hull (without fouling) is not less than 11.2 kn at draught of 3.2 m and 85% of ME capacity.

Power plant includes two auxiliary 750 kW diesels generators, two 1600 kW shaft generator and single 125 kW emergency generator.

Rudder-propeller complex includes two ice controllable-pitch propellers in nozzles and two streamlined semi-pendant semi-balanced rudders with flap.

Two bow thrusters and single aft one of the "screw in a tube" type with a controllable-pitch propeller are foreseen for ensuring requirements of dynamical positioning Dynpos-2, and also for improvement of controllability at low speeds, during passing narrow waters and during mooring. Thruster capacity of is of 790 kW each.

Tanks capacity is as follows: 500 cub.m for oily water (collected oil spill), 220/500 cub. m for FW (store / cargo), 450 / 400 cub.m for FO (store / cargo), 50 cub.m for lubricated oil (cargo), 130 cub.m for bilge water (cargo).

Vessel is equipped by 100 t automatic double-drum (cascade type) towing winch for towing operation and towing of emergency vessels, and also by 60 t towing hook with remote release.

Pull effort of the winch is defined subject to possible thrust effort of propellers while zero vessel's speed.

Two marine evacuation systems with 5 m launching sliders, rescue nets, 4 pcs. of 51 people living rafts, single 101 people living raft, etc. are foreseen for rescue people from the water surface.

High speed 17-people salvage boat is foreseen for salvage party deliverance and for vessel's operation. 6-people rescue boat is also foreseen.

Vessel is equipped by 2 electro-hydraulic cargo bracket cranes mounted onto columns that are located onto main deck S&P. First crane has capacity of 24 tons with 15 m outreach and second one has capacity of 0.985-0.320 tons with 2.5-6.0 m outreach.

The following equipment is foreseen to be mounted onboard the vessel: mobile diving unit for depth up to 60 m (equipment, including medical helium and oxygen, is located into two TEU); remote-controlled uninhabited deep-sea apparatus for depth up to 3000 m (location on deck in container); remote-controlled small-sized uninhabited apparatus for depth up to 300 m (location on deck in container).

In addition, the following equipment is foreseen onboard:

• onboard oil gathering system (2 onboard trawls StB and PS) with hydraulic pumps for transfers of the collected oil (capacity is of 100 cub. m per hour each) with telescopic cranes (boom reach is of 12 m); it includes: reels with heavy oil booms (250 m length); reels with permanent buoyancy booms (250 m length); module with brush-chain conveyor;

• 2 pcs. of the diesel-hydraulic unit for drive of the oil spill response equipment;

• 2 stationary control boards for oil spill response equipment (mounted PS & StB);

• 2 portable control board for oil spill response equipment;

• boom-laying boats with a bow ramp (2 units). Speed is up to 25 kn. Cargo capacity is up to 1700 kg.

Equipment that contains hydraulic hoses (on and w/o reels), floats, towing accessories, air-inflate gauges with hoses and injection pump for skimmer are located in 10' container that is specially foreseen for oil spill equipment.

The following special systems are foreseen in order to fulfill special operations in accordance with vessel's functions: special water fire-extinguishing system; special foam fire-extinguishing system; special dry powder system; water-screen system; salvage bilge-pumping system; drill water system; cargo sewage system; liquid mud / brine system; recovered oil system.

The independent special water fire-extinguishing system is intended for fire combating at outer objects and is able for water delivery to water monitors and valve-boxes, for water screen feeding.

System's configuration satisfies the RS FF2WS requirements.

Special fire-extinguishing foam system is assigned for fire extinguishing of fire objects with help of low expansion mechanically produced air foam.

Foam is fed through monitors and valve-boxes of special water fire-extinguishing system.

Four sets of portable air-foam monitors with foam generator are foreseen.

The reserve of foam concentrate is placed in a tank, which capacity provides work of single monitor within not less than 30 minutes.

Special dry powder system is assigned for fire combating at chemical tankers and gas carriers; it includes monitor with capacity of 40 kg/s. Tank contains about 2500 kg of powder; this amount provides fire combating for area about 2500 sq.m.

Water-screen system provides vessel's protection against thermal influence of fire object (vessel, drilling rig, etc.). Water-screen system protects vertical surface of the vessel's hull, including superstructures and deckhouses, and also horizontal surfaces, and simultaneously does not impede visibility from the wheelhouse, control stations of fire and rescue operations and hand monitor platforms.

There are 12 places for crew, 22 places for special staff, 1 place expedition head, 1 place for Customer representative and 87 places for rescued including 55 seating places in the salon. Total number of places is of 123 (including seating ones).

There is medical block that consists of doctor's consulting room joined with dispensary, hospital with two places and isolation ward with single place.