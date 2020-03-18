2020 March 18 12:56

RF Government approves revised composition of Transport Commission

The Government of the Russian Federation approved the revised composition of the Transport Commission. The Decree dated 14 March 2020 (No 621-р) is available at the official internet portal for legal information.



Andrey Belousov has been appointed the Chairman of the Commission by RF Government’s Decree dated 16 March 2020 (No 628-р).



The Transport Commission has been expanded from 35 to 50 members.



The full list of RF Government’s Transport Commission is available in Russian here >>>>