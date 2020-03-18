2020 March 18 12:16

Kuwait Maritime Summit to be held on 30 September - 1 October 2020

Kuwait’s only and most comprehensive event on Maritime will take place on the 30 September - 1 October 2020 in Kuwait.

The Kuwait Maritime Summit is a multi-stakeholder platform to discuss strategies concerning the ongoing infrastructure development of new ports, ports-expansion and foster maritime trade in alignment with Kuwait’s 2035 vision.

