2020 March 18 11:55

World Maritime University welcomes Canadian Ferry Association

WMU says it welcomed Mr Serge Buy, CEO of the Canadian Ferry Association (CFA), to WMU on 13 March. CFA is a member-based organization representing Canadian ferry owners, operators and industry stakeholders across Canada. The visit provided the opportunity for a courtesy visit with Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President of WMU as well as discussions regarding future collaboration.



“We are always looking for ways to reach out and collaborate with industry. Our Canadian ties are strong and we welcome the opportunity to strengthen them even further based on our ongoing discussions with CFA,” said President Doumbia-Henry.



Mr. Buy remarked that “WMU is active in areas important for the maritime sector, including the Canadian Ferry Association. It is through partnerships and collaboration that we will find progress on key areas such as alternative fuels, automation, better representation of women in the marine sector and safety. We look forward to continuing the discussion and finding tangible ways to collaborate in the near future”.



Discussions with Professor Jens-Uwe Schröder-Hinrichs, Vice-President (Academic Affairs), and Professor Aykut Ölcer, Director of Maritime Research and Head of Maritime Energy Management, focused on challenges that ferry transportation and the maritime industry in general are facing today. Going forward, WMU and CFA will explore potential research collaboration, in particular, alternative fuels and future technologies for ferries and domestic ferry safety as well as digitalisation and gender equality.