2020 March 18 11:23

Tallink Grupp suspends operation of Helsinki-Stockholm route vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony from 19 March 2020

Tallink Grupp announces that due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and the Finnish Government announcing that it will close the borders of the Republic of Finland from 19 March 2020, the company will temporarily suspend the operation of its Helsinki-Stockholm route vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony.

Both vessels will temporarily make their final departures tomorrow evening, 18 March 2020 and will thereafter remain suspended in the ports of their respective flag states until the end of the emergency state in Finland and the termination of travel restrictions.

From Stockholm, only passengers who have the right to enter the Republic of Finland or the right to use the Republic of Finland as a transit corridor (e.g. citizens of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia), are allowed to board Silja Serenade travelling to Helsinki.

Cargo transporters are allowed to board both vessels without restrictions as the governments have agreed to allow cargo transport passengers on board vessels without restrictions to ensure the continuing movement of goods between European countries.

Tallink Silja will contact all customers affected by this change at the first opportunity.

Tallink Grupp recommends passengers continue to monitor the company’s websites for the latest travel updates and information on continuing services.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,400 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.