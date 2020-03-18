2020 March 18 10:34

Tallink Grupp makes changes to Tallinn-Helsinki route departures from 18 March 2020

Tallink Grupp says it is making changes to the Tallinn-Helsinki route vessels schedule from Wednesday, 18 March.

The group’s vessel Star will depart from Helsinki to Tallinn according to schedule at 7.30am. All the following Star departures are cancelled until further notice from the company.

The group’s vessel Megastar will continue to operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route according its usual schedule at present.

The group’s vessel Sea Wind will also continue to operate according to its normal schedule at present.

Tallink will contact all customers affected by this change as soon as possible.

Аrom 17 March 2020 entry restrictions are in force on the Estonian borders.

