2020 March 18 11:00

CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to Mombasa, Kenya and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

CMA CGM has announced Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates from April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin Range: From all North Europe ports

Destination Range: To Mombasa, Kenya and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Cargo: Dry, OOG et Breakbulk

Date of application: April 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Amounts: USD 150/EUR 132/GBP 116 per 20' | USD 300/EUR 265/GBP 232 per 40'