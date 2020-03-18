2020 March 18 10:09

Stena Line continues to operate ferry routes Nynäshamn-Ventspils and Travemünde-Liepaja

In order to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Latvian authorities have announced increased border controls and a temporary suspension of international passenger transportation from March 17 to April 14.

Shipping company Stena Line will continue to operate a reliable freight service on the ferry routes Nynäshamn-Ventspils and Travemünde-Liepaja.

On Saturday March 14 the Latvian authorities announced that the country will introduce increased border controls and a temporary suspension of international passenger transportation from March 17 to April 14. The new regulations do not apply to freight drivers and Stena Line will continue to offer a reliable freight service on the two ferry routes Ventspils-Nynäshamn (temporary timetable) and Liepaja-Travemünde.



As from March 18 Stena Line will implement a temporary timetable on the route Nynäshamn – Ventspils untill recall and cancel morning sailings on Wednesdays and Thursdays from both Latvia and Sweden. In total Stena Line will now operate 20 sailings on the route per week.



The timetable on Liepaja-Travemünde is not changed and Stena Line continues to operate 10 sailings per week on the route.



