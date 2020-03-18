  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 18 10:09

    Stena Line continues to operate ferry routes Nynäshamn-Ventspils and Travemünde-Liepaja

    In order to prevent the further spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Latvian authorities have announced increased border controls and a temporary suspension of international passenger transportation from March 17 to April 14.

    Shipping company Stena Line will continue to operate a reliable freight service on the ferry routes Nynäshamn-Ventspils and Travemünde-Liepaja.

    On Saturday March 14 the Latvian authorities announced that the country will introduce increased border controls and a temporary suspension of international passenger transportation from March 17 to April 14. The new regulations do not apply to freight drivers and Stena Line will continue to offer a reliable freight service on the two ferry routes Ventspils-Nynäshamn (temporary timetable) and Liepaja-Travemünde.

    As from March 18 Stena Line will implement a temporary timetable on the route Nynäshamn – Ventspils untill recall and cancel morning sailings on Wednesdays and Thursdays from both Latvia and Sweden. In total Stena Line will now operate 20 sailings on the route per week.

    The timetable on Liepaja-Travemünde is not changed and Stena Line continues to operate 10 sailings per week on the route.

    Stena Rederi A/S is a consolidation of Stena AB´s ferry and shipping activities in Hellerup. Withing Stena Rederi there are 3 business areas; Stena Line, Stena RoRo and Stena Bulk. Stena rederi A/S is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 15 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 35 billion SEK.

Другие новости по темам: Stena Line  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 18

18:06 ECSA and ETF issue joint letter to the Council on urgent regulatory measures for the shipping industry
17:51 Hydrographic vessel of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived for unofficial visit to Indonesia
17:36 IMO Secretariat continues work despite COVID-19
17:23 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Star to start operating between Estonia and Germany from 19 March 2020
17:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
16:30 The world's largest semi-submersible crane vessel Sleipnir to arrive in the Port of Rotterdam for the first time
16:05 ClassNK appoints new President & CEO and executives
15:41 Wärtsilä Vessel Traffic Solution will make fogbound Peruvian port safer
15:29 Titan LNG continues operations with COVID-19 precautions in place
14:32 Azov-Black Sea Basin branch of Rosmorport changed tariffs on towage services
14:08 Рermanent multilateral сargo-passenger Russian border checkpoint opened in Olya seaport
13:44 International Tug & OSV included Bakhtemir tugboat of Project MPSV12 in its final annual review of 2019
13:21 NIBULON is building new transshipment terminal on Dnipro river
12:56 RF Government approves revised composition of Transport Commission
12:16 Kuwait Maritime Summit to be held on 30 September - 1 October 2020
11:55 World Maritime University welcomes Canadian Ferry Association
11:23 Tallink Grupp suspends operation of Helsinki-Stockholm route vessels Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony from 19 March 2020
11:00 CMA CGM announces PSS from North Europe to Mombasa, Kenya and Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania
10:34 Tallink Grupp makes changes to Tallinn-Helsinki route departures from 18 March 2020
10:09 Stena Line continues to operate ferry routes Nynäshamn-Ventspils and Travemünde-Liepaja
09:58 MGO price at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia fell to the level of 2016, as low as $310
09:57 Team Tankers International and Maersk Tankers enter strategic partnership covering 27 vessels
09:39 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.01% to $29.02, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.11% to $27.37
09:22 Baltic Dry Index is down to 612 points
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18
09:01 Alfa Laval to launch a cost reduction program to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
08:58 Viking Line will suspend service on its Helsinki-Stockholm route as of March 18

2020 March 17

18:35 Navigator Holdings, Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas form Luna Pool
18:05 Anders Onarheim to continue as CEO of BW LPG Limited
17:53 Tallink Grupp’s Romantika sails to Sassnitz, Germany to bring home Estonians and Latvians trapped in Europe
17:35 CNOOC Limited announces a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai
17:21 North Sea Port measures to fight spread of Coronavirus
17:05 New Navimag ferry powered by Wärtsilä set to sail southern waters
16:35 ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping Company and Oman Drydock Company
16:04 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates for reefer cargo from Mediterranean to East Asia
15:46 RS informs clients and customers regarding activities in response to spread of Coronavirus
15:30 Ultra-efficient and sustainable Japanese ferry with Wärtsilä solutions begins operations
15:25 RS Rules: new scheme for technical supervision of containers
15:04 YILPORT Holding orders 4 new STS cranes for Liscont
14:43 CMA CGM to launch JEDDEX service
14:38 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:09 Cargo vessel traffic in Riga port not interrupted, strict security measures implemented
13:47 Posidonia rescheduled for October 2020
13:24 Russian Railways’ tariffs reduced for export heating coal bound for southern ports of Russia
13:01 Stena Line announces 950 planned job redundancies in Sweden
12:29 NOVATEK reached milestone of one trillion cubic meters
12:01 Port of Zeebrugge takes measures to limit the spread of the COVID 19 virus
11:43 Multipurpose Reloading Complex allocated RUB 1.9 million for implementation of its social programme in 2019
11:22 Kerch based Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma laid down car-and-passenger ferry of CNF22 design for Kamchatka
11:01 Port of Oakland, Oakland International Airport will remain open
10:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased financing of its environmental programme 1.7 times in 2019
10:11 Golar Power signs a Protocol of Intentions with the State Government of Pernambuco to develop an LNG import terminal in the Port of Suape, Brazil
09:54 Volga-Baltic Administration raises berthing and anchorage dues in Saint-Petersburg over three-fold
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.63% to $30.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.55% to $30.31
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 17
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 623 points
08:03 HHLA CEO: Steady operation in the ports guaranteed
07:56 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

2020 March 16

18:06 Polarcus announces cancellation of project in Asia Pacific
17:36 Prosafe sells Safe Bristolia for recycling