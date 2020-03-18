2020 March 18 09:58

MGO price at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia fell to the level of 2016, as low as $310

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, MGO price at port St. Petersburg fell to $310 pmt, as low as in March 2016 ($312 pmt). Global oil prices have slightly increased following the record fall.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $165 pmt.

Average price of MGO - $310 pmt.

Average price of ULSFO - $265 pmt.

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $235 pmt.

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $39 on the aveage:

- IFO-380 НS - $176

- MGO - $325

- ULSFO 0,1% - $270

- VLSFO 0,5% - $235

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.