-
2020 March 18 09:58
MGO price at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia fell to the level of 2016, as low as $310
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, MGO price at port St. Petersburg fell to $310 pmt, as low as in March 2016 ($312 pmt). Global oil prices have slightly increased following the record fall.
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $165 pmt.
Average price of MGO - $310 pmt.
Average price of ULSFO - $265 pmt.
Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $235 pmt.
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $39 on the aveage:
- IFO-380 НS - $176
- MGO - $325
- ULSFO 0,1% - $270
- VLSFO 0,5% - $235
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.
2020 March 18
2020 March 17
2020 March 16
|18:06
|Polarcus announces cancellation of project in Asia Pacific
|17:36
|Prosafe sells Safe Bristolia for recycling