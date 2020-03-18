  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 18 09:10

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs) continued firm downward trend on March 17:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 270.54 (-6.72)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 353.00 (-14.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 437.18 (-13.84)

    Meantime, world oil indexes settled below $30 a barrel on Mar. 17 as the coronavirus pandemic slowed economic growth and oil demand.
     
    Brent for May settlement decreased by $1.32 to $28.73 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for April fell by $1.75 to $26.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $1.78 to WTI. Gasoil for April delivery lost $6.25.

    Today morning global oil indexes do not have any firm trend and change irregular.
     
    Countries including the United States and Canada, along with nations in Europe and Asia, are taking unprecedented steps to contain the virus, which has already killed 7,500 people. Numerous governments have told residents to restrict their movements while businesses shutter, curbing demand for fuels.

    The United States will start buying crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve within the next two weeks, with plans to buy around 77 million barrels. The move--which follows President Trump’s announcement last week that the government will buy “large amounts” of crude--aims to replenish the SPR by taking advantage of low oil prices while providing some much needed support for the local oil industry. The industry suffered a substantial blow by the latest oil price crash, especially in the shale patch. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has a capacity to hold 713.5 million barrels of crude. Currently, it holds some 635 million.

    China’s state oil and chemicals company Sinochem doesn’t want to have anything to do with crude oil related in any way to Russian oil giant Rosneft or any of its subsidiaries, as U.S. sanctions on two Rosneft units for trading Venezuelan crude are kicking in in May. Last month, the United States slapped sanctions on a Geneva-based trading unit of Rosneft, saying that the company Rosneft Trading has been helping Nicolas Maduro’s regime to evade sanctions and to continue selling oil to keep the Venezuelan regime alive. Then earlier this month, the US targeted another Rosneft subsidiary that had picked up the PDVSA oil mantle. The Chinese company is steering clear of any Rosneft or Rosneft-related trade with oil because it fears that the U.S. could widen sanctions to Rosneft companies other than Rosneft Trading.

    The Saudi promise to flood the market with oil and the price collapse it triggered have had traders scrambling to book VLCCs, each capable of transporting up to 2 million barrels of oil. One reason for the high supertanker demand was Saudi Arabia’s increased bookings of tankers, on top of its own fleet, to transport extra 2.6 million bpd of its now super-cheap oil to all regions, as it aims to punish Russia by squeezing it out of key markets for refusing to back deeper production cuts. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has promised another 1 million bpd of supply to the market next month, as former allies OPEC and Russia are now locked in a battle for market share. The other reason for high tanker rates is that traders and the trading arms of oil majors are looking to charter tankers for floating storage as the oil market structure has flipped to contango. At the end of last week, the cost to charter a supertanker had surged to $200,000-$300,000 a day, depending on the destination of the crude oil cargo (just before the OPEC+ break-up on March 6, daily rates for VLCCs were in the low $30,000s).

    Meantime, Asian refiners are increasingly looking to book smaller tankers to load oil from the Middle East. Malaysia’s state oil company Petronas has provisionally booked a Suezmax, capable of carrying 800,000 to one million barrels of oil, from the Middle East to Malaysia. Some Indian refiners also look for smaller vessels for the relatively short trip from the Middle East to India, as ballooning supertanker rates haven’t tricked down to smaller ships yet. It is obvious, that the momentum spike in rates is pushing the market  to restrict VLCC use for faraway crudes and prioritize shorter voyages in Suezmax and Aframax vessels. Aframaxes can carry between 500,000 and 800,000 barrels.

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated  a surprise crude oil inventory draw of 421,000 barrels for the week ending March 13. The API also reported a large draw of 7.834 million barrels of gasoline for week ending March 13, after last week’s 3.09-million-barrel draw.  Distillate inventories were also down, by 3.625 million barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 4.679-million-barrel draw, while Cushing inventories rose by 66,000 barrels. US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending March 06 slipped back to 13.0 million bpd.

    We expect bunker prices may continue to decline today in a range of minus 3-9 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 18

09:39 Brent Crude futures price is up 1.01% to $29.02, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.11% to $27.37
09:22 Baltic Dry Index is down to 612 points
09:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 18
09:01 Alfa Laval to launch a cost reduction program to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
08:58 Viking Line will suspend service on its Helsinki-Stockholm route as of March 18

2020 March 17

18:35 Navigator Holdings, Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas form Luna Pool
18:05 Anders Onarheim to continue as CEO of BW LPG Limited
17:53 Tallink Grupp’s Romantika sails to Sassnitz, Germany to bring home Estonians and Latvians trapped in Europe
17:35 CNOOC Limited announces a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai
17:21 North Sea Port measures to fight spread of Coronavirus
17:05 New Navimag ferry powered by Wärtsilä set to sail southern waters
16:35 ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping Company and Oman Drydock Company
16:04 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates for reefer cargo from Mediterranean to East Asia
15:46 RS informs clients and customers regarding activities in response to spread of Coronavirus
15:30 Ultra-efficient and sustainable Japanese ferry with Wärtsilä solutions begins operations
15:25 RS Rules: new scheme for technical supervision of containers
15:04 YILPORT Holding orders 4 new STS cranes for Liscont
14:43 CMA CGM to launch JEDDEX service
14:38 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:09 Cargo vessel traffic in Riga port not interrupted, strict security measures implemented
13:47 Posidonia rescheduled for October 2020
13:24 Russian Railways’ tariffs reduced for export heating coal bound for southern ports of Russia
13:01 Stena Line announces 950 planned job redundancies in Sweden
12:29 NOVATEK reached milestone of one trillion cubic meters
12:01 Port of Zeebrugge takes measures to limit the spread of the COVID 19 virus
11:43 Multipurpose Reloading Complex allocated RUB 1.9 million for implementation of its social programme in 2019
11:22 Kerch based Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma laid down car-and-passenger ferry of CNF22 design for Kamchatka
11:01 Port of Oakland, Oakland International Airport will remain open
10:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased financing of its environmental programme 1.7 times in 2019
10:11 Golar Power signs a Protocol of Intentions with the State Government of Pernambuco to develop an LNG import terminal in the Port of Suape, Brazil
09:54 Volga-Baltic Administration raises berthing and anchorage dues in Saint-Petersburg over three-fold
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.63% to $30.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.55% to $30.31
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 17
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 623 points
08:03 HHLA CEO: Steady operation in the ports guaranteed
07:56 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

2020 March 16

18:06 Polarcus announces cancellation of project in Asia Pacific
17:36 Prosafe sells Safe Bristolia for recycling
17:29 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines voluntarily pauses departures until 23rd May 2020
17:06 Frontline announces closing of the acquisition of 10 Suezmax tankers from Trafigura
16:49 RF Navy’s ORV Admiral Vladimirsky arrived in Bellingshausen Sea for oceanographic research
16:30 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier
16:25 Detachment of ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed long-distance campaign
16:02 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,653 in RF spot market
15:41 DFDS reveals NEW Relax Lounge as part of a £3.9m refit investment
15:28 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’20 fell by 18% to 68 million tonnes
15:04 Hapag-Lloyd to increase the barge rates between Antwerp and Rotterdam
14:30 CMA CGM cancels Port Congestion Surcharge for the reefer exports to Shanghai and Ningbo
14:13 Port of Tallinn comments regarding impact of Estonian Government decisions on marine traffic
13:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 11% to 2.54 million TEUs in 2M’2020
13:12 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
12:01 Port of Oakland export volume up 15.4 percent in February 2019
11:40 Passenger navigation on Moskva river opens on April 24
11:32 Forth Ports places order for next generation Damen ASD Tug 2312
11:18 BC Ferries’ Skeena Queen returns to service
11:16 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
10:54 Tallink continues to operate vessels between Estonia and Finland
10:25 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2M’2020 grew by 5.1% Y-o-Y to 8.39 million tonnes
10:03 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 11
09:49 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2020 declined by 2% to 98.5 million tonnes