2020 March 18 08:58

Viking Line will suspend service on its Helsinki-Stockholm route as of March 18

Due to the current situation and concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus, Viking Line will suspend service on Mariella and Gabriella between Helsinki and Stockholm from March 18 to April 13, 2020, the company said in its release. (Mariella will make its last voyage from Stockholm to Helsinki on March 17; Gabriella will make its last voyage from Stockholm to Helsinki on March 18.) Viking Line is following the instructions of Finnish authorities, who have closed the country’s borders, during the state of emergency in effect in Finland.



“To safeguard the security of supply between Finland and Sweden, we are maintaining service on the Turku–Åland–Stockholm route. We are also still making one sailing to Tallinn from Helsinki six days a week. The situation is highly exceptional, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our customers, partners and in particular our own employees for the understanding they have shown in this difficult situation,” says Jan Hanses, President and CEO of Viking Line.



Viking Line will contact passengers affected by the cancelled departures in an orderly manner. Passengers are requested to wait to be contacted given the great pressure on customer service.