  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 17 17:53

    Tallink Grupp’s Romantika sails to Sassnitz, Germany to bring home Estonians and Latvians trapped in Europe

    Tallink Grupp in partnership with the Estonian Foreign Office will send Tallink Grupp’s vessel Romantika to Germany tonight to help and bring home Estonians and Latvians currently stuck in Europe due to closed borders.

    Romantika will sail to Port of Sassnitz, Germany. Romantika will depart from Port of Riga, Latvia tonight, 17 March at 20.00 at the earliest. All German citizens who wish to use this opportunity to get home to Germany can buy tickets for this departure from the Riga terminal from 19.00 onwards. The journey from Riga to Sassnitz will take approximately 24 hours.  

    Romantika will depart from Sassnitz on Wednesday, 18 March at 23.55 local time. The ship will sail to Port of Riga, Latvia and will arrive in Riga on Thursday, 19 March at 23.55 local time.  The journey from Sassnitz to Riga is approximately 24 hours. 

    Tickets for the Sassnitz-Riga departure can be purchased by Estonian citizens on Tallink’s website www.tallink.ee and by Latvian citizens on Tallink Latvia’s website www.tallink.lv Ticket sales for the Sassnitz-Riga departure will be opened on 17 March 2020. Purchasing the ticket on the website prior to departure is mandatory. All passengers will be accommodated in cabins and will have the opportunity to purchase food on board.  

    International cargo transportation companies can book cargo transportation for the Riga-Sassnitz departure for tonight, 17 March. Companies interested in booking cargo transportation for the Riga-Sassnitz departure should contact the Tallink Cargo team urgently. (Cargo office Latvia contacts: E-mail cargo@tallink.lv; Tel: +371 6709 9707).

    Access to the ports and a guarantee that the ship will not be quarantined is ensured by the Estonian Foreign Office together with the Latvian and German authorities.

    Negotiations will continue during this evacuation to reach an agreement according to which Romantika could continue to sail on the Sassnitz-Riga route also after the current trip to ensure a transport corridor between Germany, Latvia and Estonia. 

    All passengers that from 17 March 2020 entry restrictions are in force on the Estonian borders. More information regarding the restrictions and rules of entry can be found on the Estonian Foreign Office website. We urge all passengers to check that they have the right to enter the Republic of Estonia and Latvia before purchasing a ticket.

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 14 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 7,400 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Tallink  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 March 17

18:35 Navigator Holdings, Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas form Luna Pool
18:05 Anders Onarheim to continue as CEO of BW LPG Limited
17:53 Tallink Grupp’s Romantika sails to Sassnitz, Germany to bring home Estonians and Latvians trapped in Europe
17:35 CNOOC Limited announces a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai
17:21 North Sea Port measures to fight spread of Coronavirus
17:05 New Navimag ferry powered by Wärtsilä set to sail southern waters
16:35 ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping Company and Oman Drydock Company
16:04 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates for reefer cargo from Mediterranean to East Asia
15:46 RS informs clients and customers regarding activities in response to spread of Coronavirus
15:30 Ultra-efficient and sustainable Japanese ferry with Wärtsilä solutions begins operations
15:25 RS Rules: new scheme for technical supervision of containers
15:04 YILPORT Holding orders 4 new STS cranes for Liscont
14:43 CMA CGM to launch JEDDEX service
14:38 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:09 Cargo vessel traffic in Riga port not interrupted, strict security measures implemented
13:47 Posidonia rescheduled for October 2020
13:24 Russian Railways’ tariffs reduced for export heating coal bound for southern ports of Russia
13:01 Stena Line announces 950 planned job redundancies in Sweden
12:29 NOVATEK reached milestone of one trillion cubic meters
12:01 Port of Zeebrugge takes measures to limit the spread of the COVID 19 virus
11:43 Multipurpose Reloading Complex allocated RUB 1.9 million for implementation of its social programme in 2019
11:22 Kerch based Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma laid down car-and-passenger ferry of CNF22 design for Kamchatka
11:01 Port of Oakland, Oakland International Airport will remain open
10:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased financing of its environmental programme 1.7 times in 2019
10:11 Golar Power signs a Protocol of Intentions with the State Government of Pernambuco to develop an LNG import terminal in the Port of Suape, Brazil
09:54 Volga-Baltic Administration raises berthing and anchorage dues in Saint-Petersburg over three-fold
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.63% to $30.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.55% to $30.31
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 17
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 623 points
08:03 HHLA CEO: Steady operation in the ports guaranteed
07:56 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

2020 March 16

18:06 Polarcus announces cancellation of project in Asia Pacific
17:36 Prosafe sells Safe Bristolia for recycling
17:29 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines voluntarily pauses departures until 23rd May 2020
17:06 Frontline announces closing of the acquisition of 10 Suezmax tankers from Trafigura
16:49 RF Navy’s ORV Admiral Vladimirsky arrived in Bellingshausen Sea for oceanographic research
16:30 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier
16:25 Detachment of ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed long-distance campaign
16:02 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,653 in RF spot market
15:41 DFDS reveals NEW Relax Lounge as part of a £3.9m refit investment
15:28 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’20 fell by 18% to 68 million tonnes
15:04 Hapag-Lloyd to increase the barge rates between Antwerp and Rotterdam
14:30 CMA CGM cancels Port Congestion Surcharge for the reefer exports to Shanghai and Ningbo
14:13 Port of Tallinn comments regarding impact of Estonian Government decisions on marine traffic
13:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 11% to 2.54 million TEUs in 2M’2020
13:12 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
12:01 Port of Oakland export volume up 15.4 percent in February 2019
11:40 Passenger navigation on Moskva river opens on April 24
11:32 Forth Ports places order for next generation Damen ASD Tug 2312
11:18 BC Ferries’ Skeena Queen returns to service
11:16 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
10:54 Tallink continues to operate vessels between Estonia and Finland
10:25 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2M’2020 grew by 5.1% Y-o-Y to 8.39 million tonnes
10:03 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 11
09:49 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2020 declined by 2% to 98.5 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.16% to $32.76, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.93% to $31.5
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 16
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 631 points

2020 March 15

17:06 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
16:12 AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica