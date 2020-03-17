2020 March 17 17:35

CNOOC Limited announces a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai

CNOOC Limited made a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai Bay, which is expected to be the first large-sized oil filed in Laibei lower uplift, the company said in its release.

The Kenli 6-1 structure is located in Laibei lower uplift in southern Bohai basin with an average water depth of about 19.2 meters. The discovery well KL6-1-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,596 meters, and encountered oil pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 20 meters. The well was tested to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day.

The successful exploration of Kenli 6-1 demonstrated the Company’s remarkable breakthrough in the exploration area of Laibei lower uplift, and further proved the huge exploration potential of the Neogene lithologic reservoir in the Laizhou Bay.