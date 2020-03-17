-
2020 March 17 17:35
CNOOC Limited announces a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai
CNOOC Limited made a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai Bay, which is expected to be the first large-sized oil filed in Laibei lower uplift, the company said in its release.
The Kenli 6-1 structure is located in Laibei lower uplift in southern Bohai basin with an average water depth of about 19.2 meters. The discovery well KL6-1-3 was drilled and completed at a depth of 1,596 meters, and encountered oil pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 20 meters. The well was tested to produce around 1,178 barrels of oil per day.
The successful exploration of Kenli 6-1 demonstrated the Company’s remarkable breakthrough in the exploration area of Laibei lower uplift, and further proved the huge exploration potential of the Neogene lithologic reservoir in the Laizhou Bay.
2020 March 17
