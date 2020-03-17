2020 March 17 17:05

New Navimag ferry powered by Wärtsilä set to sail southern waters

With its propulsion equipment supplied by the technology group Wärtsilä, Navimag Ferries’ brand new vessel, the ‘Esperanza’, has been delivered. Wärtsilä worked in close cooperation with Naviform Consulting & Research, the ship designer, to develop an innovative total solution that aligned the propulsion with the hull form and the ship’s operating profile. This collaboration ensured the level of high efficiency required, the company said in its release.

The 150 metres long vessel can carry up to 274 passengers and has 1800 vehicle lane metres. It will operate exclusively in Chile, sailing between Puerto Montt and Puerto Natales, and providing a vital transportation link with Chile's south, in addition to ferry cruising in the Patagonian fjords.

The propulsion solution selected includes two Wärtsilä 20 main engines, two Wärtsilä controlled pitch propellers (CPP), and two Wärtsilä gearboxes. The system is designed for optimal efficiency with low levels of exhaust emissions.



