2020 March 17 16:35

ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping Company and Oman Drydock Company

ASYAD Group announces the integration of Oman Shipping Company (OSC) and Oman Drydock Company (ODC), in alignment with the Group’s strategy to offer integrated and highly efficient services- cementing its competitiveness across global markets and maximizing the returns of Oman's logistics sector.

The integration further connects the Sultanate’s shipping services in a comprehensive marine offering which meets the Group's aspirations of providing global markets with end-to-end logistics solutions. This is part of ASYAD’s strategic plan to elevate group-wide operational efficiency and consolidate complementing business activities.

These actions follow similar steps executed previously by the Group, such as the consolidation of Oman National Transport Company and the National Ferries Company (NFC) to standardize and unify the public transport services. Additionally, ASYAD merged Duqm Development Company S.A.O.C (DDC) into Oman Drydock Company (ODC), to lower operational costs and accelerate business activities.

Recently, as part of its plans to enable the private sector ASYAD Group has transferred the business activities of Oman Logistics Company to a private company as the master developer of Khazaen Economic City.