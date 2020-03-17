2020 March 17 15:46

RS informs clients and customers regarding activities in response to spread of Coronavirus

RS informs clients and partners regarding measures towards minimizing the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus.

Under the current circumstances of the elevated risk of continuous spread of the new Coronavirus causing COVID-19 within the regions of RS activity, our company strives to maximum possible reduction of health risks for employees, clients and partners while guaranteeing the quality and continuity of RS services.

The measures already undertaken by RS include, inter alia, the following: ongoing monitoring by the RS Head Office of the information on epidemic situation in the countries and regions of RS activity; full-scope implementation of measures adopted, and decisions made, regarding epidemiological/disease control by the Competent Authorities of countries and territories where RS services are provided; instructing RS employees to strictly follow all the recommendations provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) to reduce exposure to the virus and its transmission; prioritizing, wherever possible, conference call tools and remote activities, limiting the organization of physical meetings (between RS employees or between RS and their customers) to the bare minimum; RS considers the current epidemiological situation as emergency working conditions.

Decisions on whether the compliance with RS requirements could be confirmed by applying any alternative measures, without physical presence of RS surveyor(s), are made individually on a case-by-case basis upon customers' requests.