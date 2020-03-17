2020 March 17 15:30

Ultra-efficient and sustainable Japanese ferry with Wärtsilä solutions begins operations

A new ferry, owned by Hankyu Ferry and fitted with highly efficient and eco-friendly solutions from the technology group Wärtsilä, begins operations on 10 March, the company said in its release. The ‘Settsu’ is the first of two ferries ordered by Hankyu Ferry Co., Ltd, the specifications for which were to have the most efficient engines and exhaust gas cleaning systems available. The ship was built at the Mitsubishi Shipbuilding yard.

The ‘Settsu’ is powered by the Wärtsilä 31 engine, which has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. The Wärtsilä 31 engine achieves outstanding fuel efficiency through a combination of innovative technologies, including common rail fuel injection, hydraulic valve control, a 2-stage turbocharger, and the integrated Wärtsilä UNIC engine control system. The resulting high efficiency significantly reduces fuel costs, while at the same time lowering emission levels. The ship is also fitted with Wärtsilä’s hybrid scrubber system to ensure compliance with the IMO’s 2020 sulphur restriction regulations.

“Fuel efficiency is extremely important for Japanese ferry operators, and the Wärtsilä 31 engine delivers the energy savings demanded. At the same time, by lowering fuel consumption we are also reducing emissions, which is another major requirement. Our unique technology offers the best possible emission performance across the load range,” says Rasmus Teir, Product General Manager, Wärtsilä Marine.

“For this project, Hankyu Ferry wanted state-of-the-art technology. The Wärtsilä 31 was the obvious choice for meeting the engine requirement, while the Wärtsilä hybrid scrubber is a very relevant environmentally sustainable solution for the 0.5 percent sulphur limit,” says Takahiro Yamaguchi, Director, Hankyu Ferry Co.Ltd.

Japan has more than 400 islands that are permanently inhabited, and the country has invested heavily during recent years in ferry services. Today, Japan’s ferry sector is one of the most advanced and efficient in the world.



