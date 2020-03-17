  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 17 15:25

    RS Rules: new scheme for technical supervision of containers

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS, the Register) notifies the clients on amendments and additions to the Rules for Containers.

    First of all, the novelties cover the procedure for technical supervision during manufacture of containers where the process is divided into two parts: approval of materials and products applied during manufacture of containers and technical supervision of containers.

    Regarding materials and products subject to the RS technical supervision the same scheme shall be valid as for materials and products of marine application given in the Rules for Technical Supervision during Construction of Ships and Manufacture of Materials and Products for Ships. Items included in the RS Nomenclature, i.e. shackles, fittings, stop valves, etc., are divided into groups in a similar way. According to the new scheme, the firm (manufacturer) may choose the form of cooperation with the Register regarding product approval by its own discretion depending on the group to which the item relates, and volume of its manufacture.

    As for manufacture of containers, introduction of two possible schemes for technical supervision is one of the main amendments. The first scheme includes direct supervision by the Register during manufacture of containers and the second one supposes issuing of the Recognition Certificate for Manufacture (СПИ) for the firm and, accordingly, another scope of technical supervision as in this case some part of supervisory functions may be delegated to the manufacturer itself.

    As pointed out by Aleksandr Fetisov, Head of Container Department, the adoption of two schemes is motivated by the policy to strengthen customer focus of the Register. According to him, the direct survey has advantages for small firms and small series manufacture. Obtaining of the Recognition Certificate for Manufacturer that suggests complying with a range of additional requirements and drawing-up relevant documents, may be demanded during manufacture of a large batch of containers as it allows to simplify the RS technical supervision during manufacture of this transport equipment.

    The RS Nomenclature of container types subject to the RS technical supervision has been extended, requirements for manufactures to obtain the Recognition Certificate for Manufacturer and requirements for repair firms have been corrected as well.

    Part V ʺPlatform Containersʺ of the Rules for the Manufacture of Containers has been completely revised in accordance with ISO 1496-5 ʺSeries 1 freight containers. Specification and testing. Part 5. Platform and platform-based containersʺ.

    Furthermore, in April, 2020 additional Recommendations to determine the technical condition of tank containers will be published. This document was developed and issued for the first time in 2017 based on the Tank Acceptable Container (ACC) criteria and Code of Practice: Guiding Principles of Tank Container Depot-Client Management issued by International Tank Containers Organization (ITCO). This new version will specify recommendations for staff to determine the minimal thickness of tank container vessels, numeric values of technical condition assessment criteria as well as impermissible and acceptable conditions of structural elements have been clearly defined.

  Subscription

