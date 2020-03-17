2020 March 17 16:04

Hapag-Lloyd announces rates for reefer cargo from Mediterranean to East Asia

Hapag-Lloyd announced an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’( incl. High Cube) reefer containers on the east bound trade from Mediterranean to East Asia.

Valid for sailings commencing on April 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Ocean Tariff rates from Mediterranean to East Asia will be:

Reefer Containers

(*) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight and Currency Adjustment Factor

(***) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight, Currency Adjustment Factor and Carrier Security Fee

(****) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight, Currency Adjustment Factor, Carrier Security Fee, Heavy Lift Charge and Tax Export

(*****) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight, Currency Adjustment Factor, Carrier Security Fee and Transport Additional Origin