-
2020 March 17 16:04
Hapag-Lloyd announces rates for reefer cargo from Mediterranean to East Asia
Hapag-Lloyd announced an increased Ocean Tariff rate for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’( incl. High Cube) reefer containers on the east bound trade from Mediterranean to East Asia.
Valid for sailings commencing on April 1, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Ocean Tariff rates from Mediterranean to East Asia will be:
Reefer Containers
(*) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight and Currency Adjustment Factor
(***) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight, Currency Adjustment Factor and Carrier Security Fee
(****) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight, Currency Adjustment Factor, Carrier Security Fee, Heavy Lift Charge and Tax Export
(*****) The Ocean Tariff Rates include the Basic Freight, Currency Adjustment Factor, Carrier Security Fee and Transport Additional Origin
2020 March 17
2020 March 16
2020 March 15
|17:06
|Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
|16:12
|AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica