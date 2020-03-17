2020 March 17 15:04

YILPORT Holding orders 4 new STS cranes for Liscont

YILPORT Holding ordered 4 ship-to-shore (STS) new gantry cranes for its Liscont Container Terminal in Lisbon, Portugal. The STS cranes will be manufactured by Mitsui E&S Machinery Co. Ltd. to boost capabilities of Liscont and meet customer expectations by YILPORT Holding’s global standards, the company said in its release.

The order agreement was signed in Yildirim Tower in Istanbul by Robert Yuksel Yildirim, the Chairman of YILPORT Holding, and Atsufumi Takahashi, the General Manager of Cranes & Systems Division of Mitsui E&S Machinery Co. Ltd.

The cranes will be delivered in 28 months to support increasing volumes of Liscont. The 4 STS cranes will have 62 meters outreach capacity for 22 rows and 18 meters span. The cranes will have state-of-the-art technology with anti-sway and anti-skew controls, automatic transferring function from seaside to land side with safe height, ship-profiling system, and truck position system.