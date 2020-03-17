2020 March 17 14:43

CMA CGM to launch JEDDEX service

CMA CGM introduced its new JEDDEX service:

Service fully operated by CMA CGM Group

Fleet deployment of 4 x 1,100 TEU nominal capacity

Port Rotation: Yanbu – Jeddah – Mogadishu – Mombasa – Yanbu

Relay service from/to Northern Europe, West/East Mediterranean and Red Sea via Jeddah

Imports from US East Coast are proposed as well in relay

First departure from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: April 15th, 2020



Thanks to the operational hub of Jeddah, this service will provide perfect answer to customer’s needs with weekly departures and transit times among the best in the market.

Transit times to Mombasa will significantly improve up to 7 days. Via Jeddah, Mombasa is reached from Antwerp and Genoa in 29 days.

Exports from Mombasa will benefit from weekly departures and one of the fastest services on the market, reaching Jeddah in 10 days. Smooth connections at Jeddah will enable to reach Genoa from Mombasa in 21 days, Rotterdam in 25 days, Fos-sur-Mer in 27 days and Antwerp in 31 days.