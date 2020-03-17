  The version for the print

  • 2020 March 17 14:38

    Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are slightly up after a record fall. According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $200 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $490 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $340.

    The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of heavy fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

    Bunker prices are flat at the port of Singapore:

    - IFO-380 НS - $200
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $345
    - MGO - $375

    From 1 January 2020 the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50%.

