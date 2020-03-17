2020 March 17 14:09

Cargo vessel traffic in Riga port not interrupted, strict security measures implemented

Since March 13, when the state of emergency was declared in Latvia, the Port of Riga has continued its operation and is currently providing all the services necessary for cargo transshipment. During last three days 30 ships arrived and were served at the port, handling a total of 230,000 tons of various types of cargo, including containers, timber, grain products and coal.

This morning, 13 cargo vessels have been handling cargo at the port, and another 10 vessels have notified the port about their next call.

The flow of goods delivered or shipped by road and rail is also secured at the Freeport - in the last three days, around 2,300 trucks and about 1,100 rail freight wagons have been involved in cargo carriage by road.

“Regardless of the emergency circumstances, the port is working and will ensure the continuity of cargo flow, which at the moment is particularly important for the Latvian economy. We have implemented stringent security measures for inbound cargo ship crews, as well as for freight carriers by road – prior to entering the port the ship agents of all inbound cargo carriers shall provide the Harbour Master Office with accurate information on the composition of the ship's crew and the health of all crew members. Similarly, crews of foreign flagged ships entering the port shall be prohibited from coming ashore, except in specifically coordinated cases. The flow of goods and freight by road at the Freeport of Riga has been secured, while the physical contact of persons at the entry control points has been minimized,” emphasized Ansis Zeltins, the Freeport of Riga CEO.

More information on all security measures, currently implemented at the Freeport of Riga, is available on the Freeport of Riga website.

It has already been reported, that passenger ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm has been cancelled today. The ferry “Romantika” has returned to the Riga port on Sunday morning, and at 11 AM this morning the other Tallink Grupp ferry - “Isabelle” - will be moored at the port of Riga. Both vessels will remain at the Freeport of Riga until further instructions.