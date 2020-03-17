2020 March 17 13:47

Posidonia rescheduled for October 2020

Posidonia has been rescheduled for October 2020.

The event organizers comment:

“In view of the escalating challenges we all face as a result of the Coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic and the need to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our exhibitors and visitors while at the same time complying with WHO and Greek Government guidelines, we have decided to postpone Posidonia 2020 from the 1st to 5th June 2020 to the 26th to 30th October 2020 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, together with all related Posidonia sports events and conferences.

Given the uncertainty currently surrounding our original dates, the international character of Posidonia and the pressure our exhibitors and visitors are under in actioning now their travel and logistical arrangements as well as the shipment of their exhibits, we concluded that we could not delay this decision any longer.

We have taken this step in consultation with Posidonia’s Supporting Organisations who have confirmed their agreement and support for the October dates.

We believe that taking action at this time was necessary for the benefit of our exhibitors, our visitors and the exhibition itself.”

Over the next few days further details of the October schedule will be available on the event website.