2020 March 17 13:24

Russian Railways’ tariffs reduced for export heating coal bound for southern ports of Russia

Russian Railways has made a decision on providing a maximum possible discount of 12.8% for transportation of export heating coal to the ports of the Azov-Black Sea Basin, says press center of the company.

The decision was made in view of unfavorable price environment with the purpose of raising competitiveness of Russian coal in the global market.



The Board of Russian Railways Chaired by Oleg Belozerov, General Director of the company, has set a decreasing coefficient of 0.872 to be applied to the tariff on export transportation of heating coal (codes: ЕТСНГ 16102, 16103, 16105-16112, 16117-16125) towards port stations of the North Caucasus Railway if the distance exceeds 3,000 km.



Special tariffs will be applied without securing cargo volumes by guarantee obligations.

They apply to transportation between 17 March and 31 December 2020 while the company does not rule out their extension for 2021. The decision will be made additionally with consideration of the market situation.



From March 1, the maximum reduction of tariffs for export of heating coal covers the following routes: towards Russian ports of the North-West Region (discount of 12.8% for the distance exceeding 3,000 km); towards Russia-Kazakhstan border stations with further transition to Chinese border points (discount of 25% for the distance less than 3,000 km and 12.8% for the distance exceeding 3,000 km).

Related link:

Russian Railways cuts down tariffs for transportation of export heating coal>>>>