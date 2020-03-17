2020 March 17 11:43

Multipurpose Reloading Complex allocated RUB 1.9 million for implementation of its social programme in 2019

In 2019, Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC) allocated more than RUB 1.9 million for implementation of its social programme with support to the company’s personnel remaining the programme’s key target.

MRC covered its employees’ expenses for recreation activities, health resort packages, sports, medical services and medicine. The company also made additional payments to the employees on the occasion of significant family events, anniversaries and holidays. MRC provided financial assistance to parents of first-graders and employees’ families on the occasion of the Children's Defence Day. Besides, the company covered its employees’ payment for their kids stay in health improvement camps during school holidays.

Professional development of MRC personnel was another focus of the company’s social programme in 2019. In the reporting period, 86 people upgraded their qualification having obtained new knowledge in environmental management, labour protection and fire safety.

Multipurpose Reloading Complex LLC (MRC), is a cargo terminal in the port of Ust-Luga, Leningrad Region, specializing in unloading, storage and loading of general and bulk cargoes. The main cargo is export power coal.