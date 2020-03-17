2020 March 17 11:22

Kerch based Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma laid down car-and-passenger ferry of CNF22 design for Kamchatka

Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma JSC (Kerch, Republic of Crimea) laid down a car-and-passenger ferry of CNF22 design on 16 March 2020. According to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the keel-laying ceremony was attended by Zakhary Dzhioyev, deputy head of the Agency.

According to the statement, the project on construction of a CNF22 ferry is being implemented in pursuance of the Russian President’s instructions with consideration of the poll held in the Kamchatka Territory and upon approval of the Kamchatka Territory Government. The purpose is to arrange a regular passenger service between the seaports of the Far East federal district.

The ship was ordered by FSI State Customer Directorate following the dedicated competitive procedures. The state contract worth RUB 3.1 billion was signed with Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma JSC on 13 August 2019. The construction is to be completed by 15 December 2021.

Upon completion of the construction, the ship will be handed over to the operator, SUE KK KamchatTransFlot.

The ferry of Project CNF22 is intended for transportation of passengers (up to 150), passenger cars and trucks, buses, wheeled and caterpillar vehicles, 20-foot and 40-foot containers.