2020 March 17 13:01

Stena Line announces 950 planned job redundancies in Sweden

The ferry company Stena Line with its headquarters based in othenburg announces 950 planned job redundancies in Sweden. This measure is in response to the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) that has had a substantial effect on Stena Line’s passenger operations, the company said in its release.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and travel restrictions imposed by several countries, Stena Line has, like many other companies within the travel industry, seen a drastic decline in travel bookings.

The effect has been the worst in Scandinavia and recent those days passenger traffic to Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Germany, and Latvia has been stopped to a large extent.

Since Saturday, 14 March, Stena Line has completely stopped operating its Oslo - Frederikshavn route until further notice. At present, it is estimated that passenger operations will not recover before the peak season in summer. Stena Line is therefore forced to take drastic measures to adapt the reduce costs of the new business situation and to secure the continuity of their freight business.

On Monday, 16 March, Stena Line announced its planned job redundancies that will affect 950 people employed by Stena Line Scandinavia AB. The planned job redundancies concern positions onboard and offshore, on nine Swedish flagged vessels, as well as positions in the two sister companies Stena Line Travel Group and Retail & Food Services.



Stena Line is currently evaluating its overall operations in all regions due to the sharp decline in travel bookings and does not rule out that there will be further reductions or series of changes to its timetables and/or the route network.



