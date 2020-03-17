2020 March 17 12:01

Port of Zeebrugge takes measures to limit the spread of the COVID 19 virus

To limit the spread of the COVID 19 virus, the port authority of Zeebrugge has taken the following measures. At this point, all critical functions and core processes are guaranteed. The continuous shifts in the Port of Zeebrugge are secured. The shipping movements and operations are functioning on maximum capacity, as long as the situation allows. Administrative personnel is asked to be flexible in fulfilling their duties.

The port’s events and organised visits are postponed or cancelled. Business trips abroad are cancelled until further notice.

Physical meetings are discouraged and replaced by conference calls as much as possible.

All departments of the port authority are encouraged to work from home if possible. The attendance on all departments is however guaranteed. If working from home is impossible, the porth authority personnel is spread throughout the company’s offices both in time and space.

The guidelines concerning hygiene within the port authority are intensfied and communicated clearly.

The maintenance personnel and cleaning staff are instructed to give extra attention to door handles, restrooms and 24 hour working stations.

The work schedules of the continuous services are adjusted in order to reduce the risk of infections. The aforementioned guidelines concerning hygiene are obviously applied, with extra attention for the disinfection of work stations before and after a change in shifts.



A Maritime Declaration of Health from all ships entering the Port of Zeebrugge is mandatory, as always. The Federal Public Department of Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment ‘Saniport’ screens these documents and will take further action if necessary.

The National Safety Council has reported that cruise ships are allowed to call on the Port of Zeebrugge, but passengers and crew members are not allowed to leave the ship.