2020 March 17 09:54

Volga-Baltic Administration raises berthing and anchorage dues in Saint-Petersburg over three-fold

Berthing and anchorage dues collected for services rendered by Volga-Baltic Administration (VBA) in Saint-Petersburg will surge over three-fold from 1 April 2020. The order “On approval of dues collected by Volga-Baltic Administration from ships in river ports” was signed on March 16 by Feodor Shishlakov, head of VBA.



According to the document, dues for moorage at the Lieutenant Shmidt embankment in Saint-Petersburg (berthing due) will make RUB 6.05 per hour/ linear metre for Russian ships and RUB 8.64 per hour/ linear metre for foreign ships. Dues for anchorage on the Neva river in Saint-Petersburg will make RUB 6.47 per 1,000 cbm /h for both Russian and foreign ships using the anchorage for more than 12 hours.



The document replaces the previous one (ФСТ № 234-Т/1) dated 21 October 2014 with the following dues: RUB 1.548 per hour/ linear metre, RUB 2.212 per hour/ linear metre and RUB 1.87 per 1,000 cbm /h accordingly.

The document dated 16 March 2020 is available in Russian >>>>