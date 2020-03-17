2020 March 17 09:32

Brent Crude futures price is up 2.63% to $30.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.55% to $30.31

As of 17 March 2020 (07:55, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 2.63% to $30.84 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – grew by 4.55% to $30.31 per barrel.

On March 16, Brent crude oil fell below $30 for the first time over four years.