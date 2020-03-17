-
2020 March 17 09:32
Brent Crude futures price is up 2.63% to $30.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.55% to $30.31
As of 17 March 2020 (07:55, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 2.63% to $30.84 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – grew by 4.55% to $30.31 per barrel.
On March 16, Brent crude oil fell below $30 for the first time over four years.
2020 March 17
2020 March 16
2020 March 15
|17:06
|Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
|16:12
|AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica