  • 2020 March 17 09:15

    Baltic Dry Index is down to 623 points

    On 16 March 2020, the Baltic Dry Index fell to 623 points, down 8 points (-1.27%) versus the level of March 13.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

2020 March 17

18:35 Navigator Holdings, Pacific Gas and Greater Bay Gas form Luna Pool
18:05 Anders Onarheim to continue as CEO of BW LPG Limited
17:53 Tallink Grupp’s Romantika sails to Sassnitz, Germany to bring home Estonians and Latvians trapped in Europe
17:35 CNOOC Limited announces a large-sized discovery Kenli 6-1 in Bohai
17:21 North Sea Port measures to fight spread of Coronavirus
17:05 New Navimag ferry powered by Wärtsilä set to sail southern waters
16:35 ASYAD integrates Oman Shipping Company and Oman Drydock Company
16:04 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates for reefer cargo from Mediterranean to East Asia
15:46 RS informs clients and customers regarding activities in response to spread of Coronavirus
15:30 Ultra-efficient and sustainable Japanese ferry with Wärtsilä solutions begins operations
15:25 RS Rules: new scheme for technical supervision of containers
15:04 YILPORT Holding orders 4 new STS cranes for Liscont
14:43 CMA CGM to launch JEDDEX service
14:38 Bunker prices go down at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
14:09 Cargo vessel traffic in Riga port not interrupted, strict security measures implemented
13:47 Posidonia rescheduled for October 2020
13:24 Russian Railways’ tariffs reduced for export heating coal bound for southern ports of Russia
13:01 Stena Line announces 950 planned job redundancies in Sweden
12:29 NOVATEK reached milestone of one trillion cubic meters
12:01 Port of Zeebrugge takes measures to limit the spread of the COVID 19 virus
11:43 Multipurpose Reloading Complex allocated RUB 1.9 million for implementation of its social programme in 2019
11:22 Kerch based Shipyard named after B.Е.Butoma laid down car-and-passenger ferry of CNF22 design for Kamchatka
11:01 Port of Oakland, Oakland International Airport will remain open
10:36 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased financing of its environmental programme 1.7 times in 2019
10:11 Golar Power signs a Protocol of Intentions with the State Government of Pernambuco to develop an LNG import terminal in the Port of Suape, Brazil
09:54 Volga-Baltic Administration raises berthing and anchorage dues in Saint-Petersburg over three-fold
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is up 2.63% to $30.84, Light Sweet Crude – up 4.55% to $30.31
09:31 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 17
08:03 HHLA CEO: Steady operation in the ports guaranteed
07:56 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to the Middle East Gulf & Red Sea

2020 March 16

18:06 Polarcus announces cancellation of project in Asia Pacific
17:36 Prosafe sells Safe Bristolia for recycling
17:29 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines voluntarily pauses departures until 23rd May 2020
17:06 Frontline announces closing of the acquisition of 10 Suezmax tankers from Trafigura
16:49 RF Navy’s ORV Admiral Vladimirsky arrived in Bellingshausen Sea for oceanographic research
16:30 ClassNK grants AiP on LPG reformed gas fueled coastal LPG carrier
16:25 Detachment of ships of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet completed long-distance campaign
16:02 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO grew to RUB 11,653 in RF spot market
15:41 DFDS reveals NEW Relax Lounge as part of a £3.9m refit investment
15:28 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2M’20 fell by 18% to 68 million tonnes
15:04 Hapag-Lloyd to increase the barge rates between Antwerp and Rotterdam
14:30 CMA CGM cancels Port Congestion Surcharge for the reefer exports to Shanghai and Ningbo
14:13 Port of Tallinn comments regarding impact of Estonian Government decisions on marine traffic
13:47 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) fell by 11% to 2.54 million TEUs in 2M’2020
13:12 Fincantieri suspends production activities for two weeks
12:01 Port of Oakland export volume up 15.4 percent in February 2019
11:40 Passenger navigation on Moskva river opens on April 24
11:32 Forth Ports places order for next generation Damen ASD Tug 2312
11:18 BC Ferries’ Skeena Queen returns to service
11:16 Riia Sillave to take over management of HHLA TK Estonia
10:54 Tallink continues to operate vessels between Estonia and Finland
10:25 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2M’2020 grew by 5.1% Y-o-Y to 8.39 million tonnes
10:03 MABUX Digest: Top events on global bunker market. Week 11
09:49 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2020 declined by 2% to 98.5 million tonnes
09:30 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.16% to $32.76, Light Sweet Crude – down 1.93% to $31.5
09:21 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Mar 16
2020 March 15

16:12 AAD medevacs an Antarctic expeditioner from US base in Antarctica