2020 March 17 08:03

HHLA CEO: Steady operation in the ports guaranteed

The supply of the population and companies with cargo and goods via the terminal facilities of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is ensured, regardless of the measures in force to protect against the spread of the corona virus, the company said in its release. The supply of the population and companies with cargo and goods via the terminal facilities of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is ensured, regardless of the measures in force to pro- tect against the spread of the corona virus.

“We are aware of our special responsibility as a ser- vice provider for Germany as industrial nation,” explains HHLA CEO Angela Titzrath on Monday, March 16, 2020: “Our employees contribute to maintain that Germany’s supply is secured.”

HHLA has prepared itself well to deal with the problems caused by the spread of the corona virus and to master this extraordinary situation that has arisen. Titzrath assures that steady operation is guaranteed on HHLA’s facilities in the ports of Hamburg, Odessa and Tallinn as well as at the sites of rail subsidiary Metrans. At the same time, the company has taken a large number of measures to protect the employees from infection.

“Health protection for our employees and sta- bility of operations are two sides of the same coin for us,” says the HHLA CEO.

